Cameroon Seals Deal To Host AfDB Regional Office

By Sylvester Atemnkeng

Cameroon

will henceforth host the regional office of the African Development Bank, AfDB,

for the Central African sub region.

This

follows an agreement that was signed on July 3, at the Ministry of External

Relations on the establishment of the Regional Development and Business Office

of the African Development Bank for Central Africa.

The

agreement was signed in the presence of members of Government, Heads of Diplomatic

Missions and other authorities.

The

Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella, signed on behalf of

Cameroon and the Vice President of AfDB, Khaled Shérif, signed on behalf of his

institution.

While

highlighting the choice of Cameroon as host of the regional hub, Khaled said it

is because the Cameroonian economy is advancing in wealth creation and general

growth.

“For the

past five years, we have seen Gross Domestic Product grow on an average of

about four percent per annum and this is quite an achievement. So, our regional

presence here is to signal that Cameroon is poised to be the country where the

economy will grow substantially over the short and medium term to enhance the

prosperity of the Cameroonian people in particular and the region in general,”

he said.

Khaled

said the Government of Cameroon has generously given a piece of land where

there are already plans of building a complete complex for the AfDB Regional

Office.

He added

that they have a temporary premises in place but the Government has given them

every facility to bring a large number of staff to Cameroon including the

Director General.

“We plan

to be in Cameroon over the long term and to work with Cameroon in any way we

can to enhance development,” he stated.

The

Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella, said the regional office

will boost inter-regional activities and development. The office, to him, will

collaborate with countries in the sub region and the private sector to

facilitate the implementation of developmental projects.

He also expressed

the gratitude of the Government for the confidence bestowed on them to host the

regional office, stating that Government will not spare any effort in promoting

the activities of AfDB in Cameroon.

Meanwhile, AfDB actively started supporting development projects in

Cameroon in 1972 with its first project being the sponsoring of the

construction of the airport terminal in Douala.

Over the

past 25 years, the AfDB has, going by information made public, made available

about 3.4 billion dollar (FCFA 1,973 billion) in development aid to Cameroon

and its people with about 41 operations currently on course, meant to enhance

Cameroon’s development worth about 1.4 billion Euros (FCFA 918 billion).