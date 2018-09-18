Lewis Enoh Shines In Romanian League Debut

By Basil K Mbuye

Cameroonian born striker, Lewis Enoh, made his debut in the Romanian Liga 1 for Polintehnica Lasi in their 3-2 defeat of Voluntari.

Playing away from home, the forward came into the game at the 60th minute and put on a wonderful performance that gave his side the winning goal during the additional four minutes after regular playing time.

Enoh provided the assist that saw M. Mihaescu making it 3-2 for the visiting side.

It was the first game for the Cameroonian forward since his move from Belgian side, Lokeren, in the summer transfer.

Polintehnica will face Dinamo Bucuresti at home on Friday, September 21.