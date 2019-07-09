Minister Hails GCE Markers, Prays For Fallen Colleagues

By Bouddih Adams

The

Minister of Secondary Education, Prof Nalova Lyonga, has hailed GCE Markers for

their dedicated service and called for prayers for those who have fallen during

the current marking exercise.

Speaking at the GCE Board head office in Buea and the centres where the exams are being marked, during an impromptu visit, Minister Nalova Lyonga, hailed the GCE Exams Markers for braving the odds during the current socio-political tension in the Northwest and Southwest Regions to carry on the marking exercise.

At the GCE Board, the Minister hailed the management and staff for organising and managing the exams.

In

relation to the fact that she did not inform the GCE Board of her visit, the

Minister said to the GCE Board management and staff: “I could have paid an

impromptu visit and not meet anybody. But I met all of you in place and at

work. I am proud of you. We should keep this going. If anything happens at this

point, then we would have lost it all.”

She

called for prayers for those two persons who died during this year’s marking

session; William Che and a secretarial worker.

Making

reference to allegations of leakage in exams on social media, Nalova stated:

“We have to make sure that what comes out of social media does not influence us

to change anything. I hail the Registrar for being firm. We have to be cleverer

than anyone else.”

Talking

about the quality of education, the Minister said: “It is my hope that the

secondary school student here should be equal to the secondary school student

abroad,” adding, “that is not Nalova’s idea, it is the idea of the Head of

State.”

Earlier,

welcoming the Minister, the Registrar of the GCE Board, Dominic Dang Akuh,

said: “So far, everything is going on smoothly.”

The

Registrar intimated: “We didn’t know that you were coming. But you have come

and met us at work. It teaches us a lesson – to always be ready.”

The

Registrar hinted that Technical Exams may soon be changed to Professional

Exams.

The

Minister later visited the exams marking hall where the marker slumped and died

at Government Bilingual Grammar School, GBGS Molyko and the markers at

Government Technical High School, Molyko.

She

told the markers: I am very happy with what I have seen. Continue that hard

work. We are almost there. I felt I should meet you and express thanks from the

Government.”