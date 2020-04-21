Troops Foil Another Anti-Biya Demonstration

Cameroon's President

By Etienne Mainimo Mengnjo

The Government of Cameroon, on April 18 and 19, deployed the military at major junctions of the nationâ€™s capital, Yaounde, to counter any peaceful demonstration against President Paul Biya.

According to information gathered by The Post, SÃ©bastien Ebala, a famous activist on Facebook had, on April 15, in a video made in Yaounde central town, invited Cameroonians to join him in a peaceful demonstration on Saturday, April 18, to overthrow the regime of President Paul Biya.

On Saturday morning, inhabitants of Yaounde wokeup to see the police and gendarmes armed and stationed at strategic positions of the town. At the central town and the Nlongkak Roundabout, drones were operating to see any move from a distance.

However, nothing filtered concerning the demonstrations and the armed men later on retired home at about 6.00pm on Saturday, just to reappear on Sunday morning.

Before going to press, The Post learned that agents of the Military Security Division, in charge of military intelligence, SEMIL, arrested SÃ©bastien Ebala on Friday, April 17. Going by close sources, he was arrested alongside two other people.

Images that went viral on social media saw Ebala, seated on the floor with a rutted face, clothes shredded and soaked in blood. Information also had it that the administrator of the Facebook page, MÃ©diatik, Bernard Tchebo Ngapsi, was also arrested by the SEMIL.

Very active on social networks, particularly through the Facebook and YouTube Mediatik pages, SÃ©bastien Ebala is reputed to be very critical of the Paul Biya regime. On April 15, he recorded a short video inviting Cameroonians to converge at Central town in Yaounde on April 18, for a rally during which there would be peacefully demonstrations against Paul Biya.

Meanwhile, as earlier as December 23, 2019, Colonel Emile Bamkoui was already threatening to arrest the activist whom he accused of having, in a live-show on the Facebook page, Mediatik, accused SEMIL of being involved in the assassination of Archbishop Jean Marie BenoÃ®t Balla, Bishop of Bafia, who was killed on June 2, 2017.