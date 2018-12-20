Whatsapp Group Reaches Out To Orphans

Real Players Whatsapp group recently reached out to orphans of Mountain Kids and Rhema Grace Orphanages in Buea and Ombe respectively all in Fako Division donating consignments of rice, oil, soft drinks, toiletries,flour and garri among others.

The gifts were aimed, among other things, to help some 64 orphans (10 in Mountain Kids and 54 in Rhema Orphanage) to enjoy the Christmas and New Year festivities like other children in much privileged homes.

Joe-rex Mbua Lyonga Etutu and Tasi Nimbong Charles Parker, who headed the different delegations of the Real Players Whatsapp group to Mountain Kids Orphanage and Rhema Orphanage, donated gifts worth circa FCFA 350.000.

While presenting the gifts on behalf of Real Players, at the Mountain Kids Orphange in Buea, Mbua Lyonga said they pledged to continuously support the orphanage and others whenever they can afford.

On his part, the Caretaker of Mountain Kids Orphanage, Nangeh Stella, expressed gratitude to the Real Players delegation, for what she termed their kind gesture.

“I lack words to express how am feeling. I thank God for giving you (Real Players Whatsapp Group) this idea and I pray that he should continue blessing you. We are grateful to you guys and also to all those that contributed and could not make the trip, may God bless you all,” Nangeh said.

While at the Rhema Grace Orphanage in Ombe, Tasi Charles Parker on behalf of Real Players group said it was their modest way of appreciating what God had done in their lives. “We are a group of youths residing in Cameroon and we are here to support you in your food needs.

In the future we will see how other parts like education can be supported. We want you all to note that you are not alone and can always count on our support when ever need arises.”

The donation, which is said to be one of the end-of-year packages of the Whatsapp Group, was aimed at ensuring that the orphans be able to enjoy their end-of-year festivities, despite their conditions.

Speaking as she welcomed the guests, Donna Ayuk Volunteer Staff with Rhema Grace Orphanage, who was overwhelmed with joy, spoke with tears in her eyes, remarking that; “This gesture touches us straight in the heart and due to this act, we believe that we are not actually abandoned by the society.”

At the Rhema Grace Orphanage, the orphans were dressed in T-shirts donated by Agbor Dinabel Besong, a group member of Real Players currently residing in Europe.

Also,he promised to always be part of such projects geared at helping orphans whenever need arises.

Real Players Whatsapp group was founded in 2015 in Cameroon and is made up of youths below the age of 30 with a sole desire to socialize and help one another.