WHO Worried Over Poor Sanitation Around The Globe

The World Health Organisation, WHO, is calling on Governments to step up the fight against poor sanitary conditions across the globe, at large, and the third world countries, in particular.

A recent report published by the international body revealed that more than 2.3 billion human beings across the globe live in environments that threaten their health and life due to poor sanitation.

According to the world body, all governments, businesses, community groups and elites must step up the fight against squalor, so as to save many from contracting preventable diseases. It also requires people to settle their homes in places where they can have easy access to potable water, toilette facilities and other basic necessities of life.

The organisation regretted that such a huge number of people lack these basic requirements and are forced to defecate in the open air. Officials indicated that about 2.3 billion people live without proper toilet facilities; meanwhile, over 2 billion others use local pit and traditional toilets.

â€œActually, there are more than 4.5 billion people in the world who do not have water system toilets,â€™â€™ officials revealed. In cases where there are water system toilets, the surveyors stated that septic tanks are allowed to overflow, turning back to pollute the environment, increase the filth and further endanger human life.

Experts observed that, in countries like Cameroon, septic tanks are emptied into streams and rivers, which is a big threat to marine live and the general environment. Coupled with this is the fact that, in most third world countries like Cameroon, waste is transported in open air, which is a major pollutant to the air people inhale causing a greater treat to their health.

More reports from the WHO revealed that the high degree of poverty does not permit many to afford paying to use the few public toilets available in urban areas.

The WHO with the United Nations outlined one of the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGâ€™s, which is the endeavor by Governments to ensure that the target of providing basic conveniences to citizens is met by 2030. The WHO holds that if Governments around the world fail to attain this expectation, many people will continue suffering from preventable diseases of dirtiness which threaten their lives.

